Marion PD releases recent crime report

The Marion Police Department released a recent crime report.

It includes:



On May 30, Konica Minolta reported that three air conditioner units had been stolen for the building located at 103 Airway Dr., Marion. The property owner estimates that replacement cost of each unit to be $4,500 each.

Jeffery Nolen, 50, and Shannon Nolen, 32, both of Harrisburg have been issued citations for retail theft at Rural King on June 6.

TaMonte Whitelow, 37, of Marion, has been arrested for aggravated domestic battery on June 7.

Marion Officers will be actively enforcing new Illinois laws that went into effect on January 1. As a result several citations have been issued for Cell Phone Usage While Driving during the months of May and June 2014. New laws can be found at http://statelaws.findlaw.com.

James Eastwood, 42, of Marion, has been arrested for domestic battery, interference with reporting a domestic battery, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery on June 1.

Justin Loucks, 20, of Marion, has been issued a citation for endangering the life of a child on June 1.

Charles Hodge, 53, of Marion, has been issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended on June 3.

Angelia Lindsey, 36, of Marion, has been arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines on June 4.

Jeremiah Sadler, 35, of Marion, has been issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia on June 4.

Angela Taylor, 39, of Marion, has been arrested for disobeying a traffic control device and two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol on June 6.

Sergio Glispie, 29, of Marion, has been issued a city ordinance citation for possession of cannabis on June 5.

Nicholas Webb, 33, of Cairo, has been issued a citation for illegal transportation of alcohol by driver on June 5. TyRone Watson, 34, and Jessica Shadowens, 27, both of Marion, have been issued citations for illegal transportation of alcohol by passenger on June 5.

