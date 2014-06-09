Miss Illinois contestants help build for Habitat for Humanity - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Miss Illinois contestants help build for Habitat for Humanity

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

Thirty-one Miss Illinois contestants teamed up with volunteers to help build a new home with the Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County in Herrin, Illinois on Monday, June 9.

Contestants grabbed paintbrushes and planted flowers to help construct the 18th Habitat for Humanity home in Williamson County. Fourteen contestants returned from last year where they helped build a home right next door.

The two homes are part of seven to be built in the neighborhood.

Contestants we spoke with said this is a great opportunity to help give back to the community.

The 31 Illinois contestants are vying for the title of Miss Illinois, and one winner will represent the state in the Miss America competition later this year.

