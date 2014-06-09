Carbondale man charged in connection with vehicle burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale man charged in connection with vehicle burglary

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Anthony E. Perry (Source: Carbondale Police Department) Anthony E. Perry (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale man was arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary on May 15.

Anthony E. Perry, 47, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.

According to police, they responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in reference to a report. They say they learned a suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property between 4:50 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. on May 15.

The suspect was identified as Perry.

Police say they found Perry on June 7. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly