Carbondale man charged in connection with vehicle burglary

A Carbondale man was arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary on May 15.

Anthony E. Perry, 47, was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.

According to police, they responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in reference to a report. They say they learned a suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property between 4:50 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. on May 15.

The suspect was identified as Perry.

Police say they found Perry on June 7. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

