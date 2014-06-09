Two Carbondale men charged with cocaine conspiracy

According to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, both Johnathan T. "Buffalo" Buck, 40, and Maurice L. "Reece" Christian, 26, were charged with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine on May 21.The offense occurred between 2013 and March 2014 in Jackson County.Buck made his first appearance in federal court on May 27. At his detention hearing on May 29, he was ordered to be held without bond until his jury trial on July 28.Christian will make his initial appearance in federal court on June 12.If convicted, the two could face up to 20 years in prison, to be followed by three years supervised release, and a fine of $1,000,000.The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, Carbondale Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration are currently conducting an ongoing investigation.