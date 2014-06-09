Landowners find dead dog on property - Successful twins in Pinck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Landowners find dead dog on property - Successful twins in Pinckneyville - Arraignment scheduled for Kennett man

Jeremy Corcoran is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with a deadly shooting.
Tommy Joe Davis, III appeared in court via video conference on Monday.
James Watts will make his first appearance and arraignment for a June 3 grand jury.

Good afternoon,

Coming up on Heartland News at 5 and 6, Kadee Brosseau was in Bollinger County, Mo. where landowners found a dog in a creek that had been recently been shot on their property.

For twins in Pinckneyville, Ill., sharing success comes along with everything else. Allison Twaits will have more on Danielle and Denise Bruns who graduated from high school at the top of their class and both have full ride scholarships to Rend Lake College.

An arraignment has been scheduled for Jeremy Corcoran of Kennett, Mo. He is charged in connection with a deadly shooting. He will appear in court in Dunklin County on Tuesday, June 10 at 9 a.m.

A suspect in a shooting in Cape Girardeau who was arrested in Illinois appeared in court via video conference on Monday, June 9. He did not enter a plea, but did ask for a public defender and a bond reduction. You can click here for the story.

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank will appear in federal court in Benton, Ill. on Tuesday, June 10. It will be James Watts’ first appearance and arraignment on the June 3 grand jury indictment.

Four people were arrested after an investigation by the Bernie Police Department on Saturday, June 7 into the use and distribution of illegal drugs.

The National Weather Service said it has confirmed that small tornadoes were responsible for minor damage in portions of Monroe County, Illinois.

Recent rains have pushed rivers above flood stage at some locations in Missouri, while flash floods are possible in other areas. The worst of the flooding was along the Grand River in north-central Missouri.

In national news, President Barack Obama expanded a program on Monday that lets borrowers play no more than 10 percent of their income every month, and threw his support behind more sweeping Senate legislation targeting the issue.

