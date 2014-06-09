4 arrested in connection with drug investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 arrested in connection with drug investigation

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Tina L. Johnson (Source: Bernie Police Department)
Zachary Thomas Howard (Source: Bernie Police Department)
Kaitlynn Dean (Source: Bernie Police Department)
Stephen R. Winkler (Source: Bernie Police Department)
BERNIE, MO (KFVS) -

Four people were arrested after an investigation by the Bernie Police Department on Saturday, June 7 into the use and distribution of illegal drugs.

Stephen R. Winkler, 39, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $75,000 cash only.

Tina L. Johnson, 40, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Zachary Thomas Howard, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

Kaitlynn M.R. Dean, 17, was charged with possession of up to 35 grams marijuana. Bond was set at $5,000, 10 percent cash or surety.

According to police, an officers was sent to a home at 104 Dayton Street in Bernie, Mo. where he was able to buy about 1.5 grams of crystal meth from Winkler.

Police say Winkler completed the drug transaction while his wife, Tina Johnson, and their three daughters were present.

They got a search warrant for the home and officers from the police department and Stoddard County Sheriff's Office executed it on Sunday, June 8.

According to police, about 3 to 5 grams of crystal meth, along with numerous other items used for the consumption and distribution of meth, were seized.

They say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

