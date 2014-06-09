4 arrested after drug raid in Marshall County

Four people were arrested Friday, June 6, after a drug raid on a home in Marshall County.According to the sheriff's department, detectives received a tip that 57-year-old Jimmy Keith Proctor was selling narcotics. An investigation into the drug trafficking had been going on for several weeks.A search warrant was executed on Friday at Procter's home at 251 Mermie Road in Hardin.More than six grams of heroin, more than $600 and drug paraphernalia were found and Proctor was taken to the Marshall County Jail.He now faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.Britteny Huff, 23, and Taylor Benke, 18, were also arrested on Friday, June 6.Detectives say Huff was living in the home with Proctor and Benke had driven to the home to buy heroin.Benke had a 16-year-old with him in his car, according to the sheriff's department.Huff is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.Benke was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.Deputies were later called back to Procter's home because a male was parked in the road and was possibly under the influence of drugs.Brian Rudd, 30, was found in the car and he was also arrested. Rudd faces charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.The investigation is ongoing and authorities say it is likely more arrests will be made.