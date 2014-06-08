Farmington, MO woman killed, 1 hurt in motorcycle wreck

A Farmington, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a motorcycle wreck this weekend on US 67 in St. Francois County.The wreck happened Saturday around 10 a.m. on northbound US 67, just north of Shannon Road.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Angela D. Young, 33, of Farmington was taken to a Jefferson County, Missouri hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after 11 a.m.Troopers say Steven B. Nash, 38, of Farmington, received serious injuries and was also taken to a Jefferson County hospital. There is no word on his condition as of Sunday.Crash investigators say a rear flat tire caused Nash to lose control of the Harley Davidson motorcycle.The vehicle went off to the left side of the road and overturned. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle after it hit a median cable support post.Troopers say the occupants were not wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.