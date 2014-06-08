NWS: EF1 tornado confirmed after Saturday's storm

Storms have caused damage in parts of the Heartland on Saturday.

An EF1 Tornado has been confirmed by the Memphis National Weather Service in Lake and Obion counties in Tennessee. This comes after Saturday's storms.



According to the National Weather Service, peak winds reached 80-90 mph during the storm.

NWS says the tornado left a 12-mile path 200 yards wide.

NWS says there was mainly tree damage in the storm. There was roof damage on Possum Trot and Treece Roads. It also snapped trees along the levee near Reelfoot Lake. The storm began in Missouri and moved into Tennessee.

There were no deaths or injuries were reported.



