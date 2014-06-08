NWS: EF1 tornado confirmed after Saturday's storm - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NWS: EF1 tornado confirmed after Saturday's storm

South of Union City, TN on Saturday (Source: Chris Conley) South of Union City, TN on Saturday (Source: Chris Conley)
OBION COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

An EF1 Tornado has been confirmed by the Memphis National Weather Service in Lake and Obion counties in Tennessee. This comes after Saturday's storms.

According to the National Weather Service, peak winds reached 80-90 mph during the storm.

NWS says the tornado left a 12-mile path 200 yards wide.

NWS says there was mainly tree damage in the storm. There was roof damage on Possum Trot and Treece Roads. It also snapped trees along the levee near Reelfoot Lake. The storm began in Missouri and moved into Tennessee.

There were no deaths or injuries were reported.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly