KY inmate faces charge after man's throat cut

State police say an inmate faces charges another inmate's throat was cut.

According to Kentucky State Police, the McCracken County jailer contacted state police on Saturday to investigate after an assault between two inmates at the jail.

Detectives were told 39-year-old Christopher Elrod was transported to Baptist Hospital with a cut to his throat. He was taken back to the jail after treatment.

Elrod was treated and released back to the McCracken County Jail.

After an investigation by state police, 32-year-old Christopher Dacre was charged with assault 1st degree and is in the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.