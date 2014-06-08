KY inmate faces charge after man's throat cut - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY inmate faces charge after man's throat cut

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

State police say an inmate faces charges another inmate's throat was cut.

According to Kentucky State Police, the McCracken County jailer contacted state police on Saturday to investigate after an assault between two inmates at the jail.

Detectives were told 39-year-old Christopher Elrod was transported to Baptist Hospital with a cut to his throat. He was taken back to the jail after treatment.

Elrod was treated and released back to the McCracken County Jail.

After an investigation by state police, 32-year-old Christopher Dacre was charged with assault 1st degree and is in the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly