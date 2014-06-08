Babies found dead in Illinois car to be buried

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois coroner says her office is burying the remains of two baby girls found beneath garbage in the trunk of their mother's car to "give them some dignity."

Winnebago County Coroner Sue Fiduccia tells the Rockford Register Star (http://bit.ly/1oImAId ) they'd been "thrown away like trash."

They'll be buried Wednesday at the Calvary Cemetery west of Rockford.

Detectives found their skeletal remains in 2009 while examining Katie Stockton's car. Stockton's serving a 50-year prison term in the death of another daughter, called Baby Crystal.

During five years of a still-ongoing investigation, the two girls' remains were kept in Fiduccia's office. A recent court order allowed her to bury them.

Fiduccia says the babies are "already in God's arms" but now she and others can "lay their remains to rest."

Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com

