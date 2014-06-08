MO pair catches 40 pound catfish in Castor River - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO pair catches 40 pound catfish in Castor River

The fish was caught in the Castor River near Advance, MO (Source: Courtney Shelby) The fish was caught in the Castor River near Advance, MO (Source: Courtney Shelby)
They say the fish is 45 inches long and weighed 40 pounds (Source: Courtney Shelby) They say the fish is 45 inches long and weighed 40 pounds (Source: Courtney Shelby)
ADVANCE, MO (KFVS) -

A viewer sent this big catch to us! The big catfish was caught Sunday morning in the Castor River in Greenbrier, Missouri, right outside of Advance .

Cody Shelby and Kelly Shelby caught the catfish on trout lining. They say the fish is 45 inches long and weighed 40 pounds.

