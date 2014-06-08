MO man killed in Cairo, IL shooting

According to Cape Girardeau Coroner John Clifton, a man died after an overnight shooting in Cairo, Illinois.Our crew on the scene Sunday morning said multiple law enforcement agencies were on Commercial Street near the Cavalier Nightclub around 3:45 a.m.

The coroner says the man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m. from gunshot wounds.

According to the Illinois State Police the victim is 27-year-old Vernon K. Haynes. He is from Charleston, Missouri.An autopsy is scheduled for June 9, 2014.The investigation is now being handled by Illinois State Police.Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates to this breaking story.

