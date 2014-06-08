MO man killed in Cairo, IL shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO man killed in Cairo, IL shooting

(Source: Michale Johnson, Heartland News) (Source: Michale Johnson, Heartland News)
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - According to Cape Girardeau Coroner John Clifton, a man died after an overnight shooting in Cairo, Illinois. 

Our crew on the scene Sunday morning said multiple law enforcement agencies were on Commercial Street near the Cavalier Nightclub around 3:45 a.m. 

The coroner says the man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m. from gunshot wounds.

According to the Illinois State Police the victim is 27-year-old Vernon K. Haynes. He is from Charleston, Missouri. 

An autopsy is scheduled for June 9, 2014.

The investigation is now being handled by Illinois State Police.

