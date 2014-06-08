Kennett man appears in court, facing charges after deadly shooting

Flowers and a cross are placed at the scene of where Andres Tijerina laid when he died after being shot in Kennett on Saturday night (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News)

A Kennett man charged in connection with a deadly shooting appeared in court in Dunklin County on Tuesday, June 10.



The judge assigned Jeremy J. Corcoran, 37, a public defender. He is set to be back in court on July 15 at 9 a.m.



The incident happened about 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 in the 500 block of South Hopper Street.

According to Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Sokoloff, charges have been filed for murder in the second degree and armed criminal action against Corcoran.

Corcoran is accused of shooting Andres Tijerina, Jr., 23, of Kennett, a number of times in the body with a 9 mm pistol. Police say Tijerina was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Corner James Powell.

According to the probable cause statement, Corcoran and Tijerina were talking on electronic media, texting and/or on Facebook. This escalated into an argument that led to Tijerina going to Corcoran's home on South Hopper Street to confront him. Allegedly Corcoran then shot Tijerina and stayed on scene while his roommate called 911. In that statement it said Corcoran put the gun on the hood of his truck.

The gun and ammunition were seized by evidence officers on scene.



"My neighbor said he heard gunshots, and I come down here and I seen him laying on the ground," said a friend of the victim. "Especially over whatever it was, a woman, whether they mess with his truck whatever, not to kill him."

Corcoran was being held at the Dunklin County Jail without bond.

Kennett police say the case is also ongoing and anyone with any information about this investigation should contact the Kennett Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Funeral arrangements for Tijerina have been released. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 at McDaniel Funeral Home in Kennett, Mo. The funeral services will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 at McDaniel Chapel. He will be buried in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kennett, Mo.

