Furry 5k benefits pet therapy program - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Furry 5k benefits pet therapy program

(Source: Jen Sanders, Heartland News) (Source: Jen Sanders, Heartland News)
(Source; Jen Sanders, Heartland News) (Source; Jen Sanders, Heartland News)
(Source; Jen Sanders, Heartland News) (Source; Jen Sanders, Heartland News)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The rain also held of just long enough for the 6th annual Furry 5k Saturday morning in cape Girardeau, Missouri.

More than 100 people and their pets came out for this years event.

There were several vendors also on hand providing water and treat.

Pups even got an ice cream after the race.

A portion of the proceeds from today's event will benefit the Saint Francis Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation pet therapy program.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly