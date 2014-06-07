Furry 5k benefits pet therapy program

The rain also held of just long enough for the 6th annual Furry 5k Saturday morning in cape Girardeau, Missouri.

More than 100 people and their pets came out for this years event.

There were several vendors also on hand providing water and treat.

Pups even got an ice cream after the race.

A portion of the proceeds from today's event will benefit the Saint Francis Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation pet therapy program.



