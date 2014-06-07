Kennett's Mitchell chooses Cubs over SEMO

(Kennett, Mo.) - The Chicago Cubs selected Kennett High School senior Kevonte Mitchell in the 13th round with the 379th overall pick in the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.

This season for the Kennett Indians, the 6’4” 185 pound shortstop, played 25 games, had a batting average of .440, on base percentage of .567, 33 hits, 33 runs, and 23 RBI. During his career he was an all-conference player three times. He helped lead the Indians to the SEMO conference Tournament Championship this spring.

Mitchell was committed to play for Southeast Missouri State next year, but made the choice to turn pro, and waive the opportunity to play collegiality.

"Today is probably the best day of my life," Mitchell said. "Doing something I love to do professionally and me and my family are very excited. I think [going pro] is best for me and the opportunity to play professional ball is really great. I think I can make a good player coming on up into the Cubs organization."