Kids fishing tournament held in Cape Girardeau, MO

More than four dozen children came out for the 2014 Youth Catch and Release Fishing Day. It was held at Capaha Park on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.



Kids threw bait into the water to catch bluegill, catfish and bass.



The tournament was held to teach kids to have fun and learn how to fish. Parents said it was a good way to relax and enjoy the day with family and friends.



Tournament prizes were given out from Academy Sports for the biggest fish and smallest fish for both boys and girls.



The event was hosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department along with the Cape Girardeau Jaycees.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.