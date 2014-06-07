Funeral donations being accepted for 9-year-old MO boy killed in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Funeral donations being accepted for 9-year-old MO boy killed in crash

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
According to Dunklin County Coroner James Powell, a 9-year-old boy died Friday after a crash in Campbell, Missouri.

According to the boy's mother, Danielle Siebert, 9-year-old Aloysius "John" Earl Siebert, of Circle City, Missouri was staying at a family members house in Campbell late Friday morning.

John's mother says he was riding bikes with friends when he approached the intersection of College Street and Gehring Avenue. That's when his bike struck the side of a truck.

Siebert tells Heartland News that 9-year-old John had no brakes on his bike, and he couldn't slow down. 

The coroner says John was transferred to Piggott Community Hospital where he later died at 1:25 p.m.

Siebert says her son was full of life and always had a smile on his face. He always put smiles on other people's faces, and was loved by many.

"Happy little boy, loving little boy," said Danielle Siebert, John's mother. "Wasn't a day go by he doesn't put a smile on your face. And I want to tell everybody thank you for helping him."

John's birthday is June, 22. He would have turned 10-years-old.

Family says funeral donations for John Siebert can be dropped off at York's Gas Station in Campbell and Jones' Restaurant in Malden.

Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made with Bradshaw's Funeral Home in Malden.

Public visitation for John is Wednesday, June 11 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.

