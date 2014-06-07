Sen. Kirk nominates IL students for service academies

U.S. Senator Mark Kirk (R-Ill.) met with a number of the Illinois students on Saturday who were nominated by the Illinois delegation to be part of the service academies class of 2018.

They met at the Old State Capitol in Springfield for breakfast and a meet and greet.

Nominations were sent to the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy.

“These students are the best of the best – and I am honored to have nominated them to these four prestigious United States service academies,” Senator Kirk said. “Each student has an exemplary record of community service and academic prestige, and I look forward to watching them serve their country honorably.”

Below is a list of the students Senator Kirk nominated to the academies:

United States Air Force Academy

Nicholas Schultz, Oswego

Patrick Bordenave, O'Fallon

Taylor Damann, Scott Air Force Base

James Eason, Chatham

Mira Marchioretto, Downers Grove

Jonathan Fornoff, Bartlett

Samuel Sentongo, Westchester

Michael Graft, Lake Barrington

Jesse Ott, Schaumburg

United States Merchant Marine Academy

Philip Espinoza, Wood Dale

Brandon Kim, Oak Brook

Francis Walter, Mt. Prospect

United States Military Academy

Hugh Mahr, Mt. Auburn

Daniel Calero, Lemont

Jareth Long, Peoria

Victoria Falk, Lake Forest

Kurt Zepeda, St. Charles

Thomas Collins, Gurnee

Daniel Elfman, Northfield

Mitchell Yelenosky, Jr., Bolingbrook

Nathan Morz, Elmhurst

Peter Shares, St. Charles

United States Naval Academy

Alissa Whyte, Bensenville

Derek Duplaga, Chicago

Jessica Velez, Chicago

Molly Huenstler, Villa Park

Megan Dunlavy, Homewood

Samuel McCartney, Chicago

Quinn Dircks, Mt. Prospect

Michael Kelly, Western Springs

Reed Templin, Frankfort

