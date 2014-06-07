Heartland Sports scores from Friday 6/7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Friday 6/7

MLB
St. Louis---1
Toronto---3

Frontier League 
Southern Illinois---4
Schaumburg---3

Amateur Baseball
Plaza Tire Capahas---7
Valmeyer---1

H.S. Softball 
Class 1A 
Trico---6
Amboy---1
