Heartland veterans react to possible walk-in VA clinic in Cape Girardeau

Veterans we spoke with say they are on board with the VA looking to expand in our area. Some of them say they feel like they haven't gotten the full care they were promised and this is a step in the right direction.

Under the bill agreed upon by senior senators, the VA would lease 26 new walk-in health facilities in 18 states. One of those right now would be in Cape Girardeau.

Veterans say that's very important because it can take a few weeks to see a doctor for treatment for minor things like getting sick.

"With a walk-in clinic, if you get sick you won't have that 2 to 3 week waiting period," Kenneth Koehler said. "You can't go to a regular doctor. You have to go a VA emergency room which is an hour and half travel to Poplar Bluff or an hour and half travel to St. Louis."

The bill also calls for $500 million to hire more doctors and nurses, something veterans say just as important. At this point, it's uncertain when the bill would come to a vote.

"This is a big veteran community and it would just help tremendously being able to walk in and see a doctor without the long travel," Koehler said.

