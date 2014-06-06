4 arrested for allegedly selling prescription medication

Four people were arrested recently for selling prescription medications, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Jonathan Box, 36, was charged with two counts of trafficking controlled substance, first degree and possession of a controlled substance, first degree.

Kaley Leek, 25, was charged with two counts of facilitation to trafficking controlled substance, first degree.

William Simons, 44, was charged with trafficking controlled substance, first degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment, second degree.

William Hoskins, 43, was charged with trafficking controlled substance, first degree; possession of controlled substance, first degree and wanton endangerment, second degree.

They were all four taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to the sheriff's department, on June 5 detectives began an investigation into the alleged sale of prescription medication by Box and Leek.

Detectives bought doses of Morphine from the pair. Then on June 6, detectives bought Fentanyl patches from them. Box and Leek were subsequently arrested at a gas station on Cairo Road.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the couple was buying Fentanyl patches from a home on Strathmoor Boulevard in Paducah, Ky. Detectives found Simons and Hoskins at the home.

They say they learned that Simons and Hoskins collaborated to sell the Fentanyl patches. Marijuana was also found in their home, as well as a six-year-old who was present during the drug transactions.

According to the sheriff's department, they found out Hoskins had an active warrant for his arrest in an unrelated matter.

The sheriff's department said they receive many complaints about Fentanyl. They say it is highly addictive, very strong drug that can easily lead to overdoses. It is prescribed to be ingested transdermally, but people commonly ingest it orally, which can lead to serious injury or death.

