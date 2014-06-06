SEMO first baseman drafted by the Atlanta Braves

Southeast Missouri State first baseman Matt Tellor was picked in the 10th round, 313th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 2014 MLB Draft.

Tellor set the Redhawks RBI single record this season. He was also the OVC player of the year.

Tellor led the Redhawks to the regular season title.

He was the fifth player earn player of the year honors. He hit .392 during the regular season, with 15 homeruns and 71 RBIs, a school record.

Tellor is a native of Sarasota, Fla. Tellor attended Lindenwood University for two seasons.

