Saluki pitcher drafted by the San Francisco Giants

A Saluki pitcher has been drafted by the San Francisco Giants.

Right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod was drafted in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He was the 148th player selected.

He's expected to forgo his senior year and sign with the club.

