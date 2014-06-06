Contracts extended for Murray's Hatcher and Prohm - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Contracts extended for Murray's Hatcher and Prohm

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Two coaches have received contract extensions with Murray State.

The contracts of football Coach Chris Hatcher and men's basketball coach Steve Prohm have been extended.

They have four years remaining.

The contract of athletic director Allen Ward was also extended.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly