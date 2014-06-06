Shootings in Cape Girardeau worry some

Cape Girardeau city and county officers have had their hands full investigating several shootings this week.Wednesday morning, a man was shot in the stomach when he answered his front door on Olive Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.Officers arrested a suspect at a southern Illinois hotel hours later.Later that night, someone shot a car on Lacey Street near downtown Cape Girardeau.Then on Thursday night, a man was shot several times when two men reportedly forced their way into his apartment at the Cape Rock Village apartments in Cape Girardeau County.Police say the shooters in that case are still on the run.Also Thursday night, Cape police say they responded to a call of shots fired on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau, but didn't find evidence of a shooting.All the commotion is worrying some people."I had just let my dog outside and I went back inside and I heard a sound go off, it sounded like firecrackers," said Rick Rodgers.Rodgers lives near Village Lane and says he heard someone yelling for help Thursday night just after 9:30 p.m."We broke the door down, when the door got broken into, we seen the guy laying in the floor with two bullet holes in the back of his head, and one, if not two in his back," said Rodgers.Rodgers said it kept him up most of the night."I would not want my little girl to get shot like that, or myself," said Rodgers.The shooting in the Cape Rock Village Apartments is the third in just two days in Cape Girardeau County, making some people a little wary."It makes me very nervous to let my grand babies out, and around, you never know what's going to happen even when you walk out your front door," said Tammy Rains."I'm nervous, I'm a college student right now, I've lived in cape for about two years, so I'm constantly worrying about something happening," said Taryn Smith.However, Sergeant Jason Selzer with the Cape Girardeau Police department says people in the area shouldn't be concerned."People aren't driving down William Street near the mall shooting guns off, or driving around Cape Girardeau just at random shooting guns off," said Sgt. Selzer. "These are specific people targeting people they know, and that Cape Girardeau is still a safe place."Cape Girardeau police do admit crimes tend to spike in the Summer, although Police Chief Wes Blair says the efforts of the newly formed Street Crimes Task Force are having an impact."We've teamed up with other agencies so that we can pool our resources and target crimes like this and hopefully start to get the people that are doing this," said Selzer. "Because, this isn't going to be just a wide array of people it's going to be a small percentage of the population. If we can get this off the street that will be very helpful."It is a move that many hope will help prevent crimes like the ones around the city this week.