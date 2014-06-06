Local WWII veteran remembers D-Day

Seventy years ago, a Herrin native was only 23-years-old, stationed as a soldier in Czechoslovakia on D-Day.



Now, at age 93, Burno Delai recalls the 36-months he spent overseas during WWII. Calling it, “something else, but an experience that shaped who he is today.”



During his time in places like South Africa and Italy he considers himself very lucky.



“Well, it is great to be here and I pray everything goes well, and I pray for all the soldiers that’s hurt, everyday, I pray for them and it is great to be here,” said Delai.



After the war ended he returned home to marry his long time love, Olivia. They were married for 63 years.

