Local WWII veteran remembers D-Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Local WWII veteran remembers D-Day

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Seventy years ago, a Herrin native was only 23-years-old, stationed as a soldier in Czechoslovakia on D-Day.

Now, at age 93, Burno Delai recalls the 36-months he spent overseas during WWII. Calling it, “something else, but an experience that shaped who he is today.”

During his time in places like South Africa and Italy he considers himself very lucky.

“Well, it is great to be here and I pray everything goes well, and I pray for all the soldiers that’s hurt, everyday, I pray for them and it is great to be here,” said Delai.

After the war ended he returned home to marry his long time love, Olivia. They were married for 63 years.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly