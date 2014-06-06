New VA clinic could come to Cape Girardeau - Capahas' Home Opener tonight - Shooting victim recovering

Good evening,

Lawmakers are looking to put in new VA clinics across the country. One of them may be right here in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Todd Tumminia talked to veterans today about the possible new clinic. See what they had to say coming up on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Mollie Lair will be at the Capahas' Home Opener tonight on Heartland News. The baseball team has been a fixture in the community for several years, but was almost lost due to funding.



The victim of a shooting north of Cape Girardeau on Thursday night is out of surgery and expected to recover, according to Captain David James with the sheriff’s office. They believe the suspects used a high-powered, semi automatic rifle.

Christy Millweard talked to Cape Girardeau residents today about several recent shootings in town. You can click here for the story.

A Scott city woman faces several charges after investigators say she ran over her sister and her mother with a car. It happened on Crowley's Ridge. According to the probable cause statement, a neighbor told police he saw Maci Jo Upchurch drive the car towards her mother, sister and a juvenile.



May’s violent bank robbery in Cairo has bank safety front of mind. A bank in Marion, Ill. has additional safety measures in place, and they’re not trying to hide it.

The community of Van Buren, Mo. came out in full-force on Friday to support a local man who is in a coma following a truck and ATV wreck. Community members lined the streets to show their support for Robert Adier as the ambulance he was riding in made its way through his hometown.

Friday was a day of pride, remembrance and honors for those who waded through blood-tinged waves, climbed razor-sharp cliffs or fell from the skies, staring down death or dying in an invasion that portended the fall of the Third Reich and the end of World War II.

On the 70th anniversary of D-Day, we wanted to offer a historical and local perspective on its importance. We talked to a professor at Southeast Missouri State University and a 93-year-old veteran from Herrin, Illinois.

