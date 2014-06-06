Scott City woman accused of running over 2 family members

A Scott City woman faces several charges after investigators say she ran over her sister and her mother with a car. It happened on Crowley's Ridge in Scott City, Missouri.

It all started on Wednesday, June 3 around 1 p.m.

Authorities say 21-year-old Maci Jo Upchurch ran down two family members after she had been in a fight with her sister.

Her mother and sister were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries to the legs and hands.

Upchurch is being charged with two counts of second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Court papers show Upchurch punched her sister in the eye earlier in the day during an altercation.

A neighbor told police he saw Upchurch drive the car towards the mother, sister and a juvenile.

A juvenile was also in the car with Upchurch during the incident, according to police.

