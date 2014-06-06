D-Day remembrance - Cheng could be on the move - Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

D-Day remembrance - Cheng could be on the move - Cape Girardeau shooting latest

Today is hte 70th annversary of D-Day. Today is hte 70th annversary of D-Day.
SIU's Dr. Rita Cheng could be on the move. SIU's Dr. Rita Cheng could be on the move.
One person was shot last night in Cape Girardeau. One person was shot last night in Cape Girardeau.
D-Day … today is a day of pride, remembrance and honors for those who fought on the shores of Normandy, France during World War II. Tonight, hear from a professor at Southeast Missouri State about how the invasion changed the war. And, we'll take you to a service in Illinois where soldiers were remembered.

And, Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng has been named the sole finalist for the Northern Arizona University presidency. @atwaitskfvs talked to Cheng about the probable move.

Today, a man attempted to take over the Forsyth County, Georgia courthouse, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Duane Piper. A deputy was taken to a hospital after being shot.

Some southern Heartland counties are under storm watches and warnings. @weatherwibbs has the latest weather tonight at 6:04.

One person was shot last night, and officers are investigating in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. @cmillweardkfvs talked to officers and neighbors about the incident.

A proposed VA clinic could be coming to Cape Girardeau, Missouri. @toddtkfvs is live at 6:00 with more.

The community of Van Buren, Missouri came out in full-force on Friday to support a local man who is in a coma following a truck and ATV wreck. @kbrosseaukfvs has the story later on Heartland News.

Today's Twitter tip: Are you being followed by the CIA? Follow them back: shout.lt/vzB7

Trending on Facebook: Here's a notice to potential bank robbers -A southern IL bank is protected by 'Smith & Wesson!'

ICYMI: This week’s Heartland Cook shares a unique take on a summer favorite: Chicken Salad.

@trichardskfvs says today is the opening day for the Capahas! And, the number two shot-putter in the nation is from Jackson, Missouri. She's headed to national competition. He'll have more in sports.

Have a great evening -

James Long
Kfvs12.com Web Producer

