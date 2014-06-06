Van Buren community lines streets to support local man - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Van Buren community lines streets to support local man

Community members lined the streets to show their support of Adier as the ambulance drove through. Community members lined the streets to show their support of Adier as the ambulance drove through.
VAN BUREN, MO (KFVS) -

The community of Van Buren came out in full-force on Friday to support a local man who is in a coma following a truck and ATV wreck.

An ambulance carried Robert Adier through his hometown. It was making its way from a Cape Girardeau Hospital to another hospital in Southwest Missouri where he will continue his fight.

The trip is about a five and a half hour journey.

Community members lined the streets to show their support for Adier as the ambulance drove through.

Locals tell us it was a way to show Robert and his family family that his hometown loves and supports them through this difficult time.

People showed up wearing yellow t-shirts, held up signs and ribbons, and cheered as the ambulance rolled through.

The community is also helping to support the Adier family financially. Locals will host a Poker Run on June 21. Proceeds go to the Adier Family. The entry fee is $20 for the first hand and $10 for each additional hand. Registration starts at 8 a.m. under the Van Buren Bridge. To pre-register call 573-323-6450.

Visit the “Praying For Robert Adier and Tiffany and her kids” Facebook page for more.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly