Van Buren community lines streets to support local man

The community of Van Buren came out in full-force on Friday to support a local man who is in a coma following a truck and ATV wreck.

An ambulance carried Robert Adier through his hometown. It was making its way from a Cape Girardeau Hospital to another hospital in Southwest Missouri where he will continue his fight.

The trip is about a five and a half hour journey.

Community members lined the streets to show their support for Adier as the ambulance drove through.

Locals tell us it was a way to show Robert and his family family that his hometown loves and supports them through this difficult time.

People showed up wearing yellow t-shirts, held up signs and ribbons, and cheered as the ambulance rolled through.

The community is also helping to support the Adier family financially. Locals will host a Poker Run on June 21. Proceeds go to the Adier Family. The entry fee is $20 for the first hand and $10 for each additional hand. Registration starts at 8 a.m. under the Van Buren Bridge. To pre-register call 573-323-6450.

Visit the “Praying For Robert Adier and Tiffany and her kids” Facebook page for more.

