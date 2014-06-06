USPS to honor 'heroes' at Superman Celebration in Metropolis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

USPS to honor 'heroes' at Superman Celebration in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

Ten men and women will be recognized for their heroic actions during the June 12, opening ceremonies of the Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois.

According to the US Postal Service, they honor Illinois and Missouri letter carriers, rural carriers and postmasters whose actions went beyond their normal job performance to render assistance or save a life or property.

Richard Girth from Bunker Hill, Illinois found a customer suffering from hypoglycemia or extremely low blood sugar.

Terry Wilcoxsen of Fayette, Missouri discovered an elderly customer on the floor of his home where he lived alone. He required hospitalization and therapy before he could return home.

“Ask any of our postal heroes and you will most likely hear a humble and simple response to their actions," USPS District Manager and Lead Executive David F. Martin said “I only did what anyone would do,” or “I was in the right place at the right time.”

In addition to Girth and Wilcoxsen, others to be recognized are:

-Monty Culbertson, Rural Carrier, Vienna, Illinois

-Bill Lindsay, Rural Carrier, Lawrenceville, Illinois

-Lee Loesch , Rural Carrier, Smithton, Illinois

-Natalie Tuttle, City Carrier, Herrin, Illinois

-Darren Mack, City Carrier, St. Louis, Missouri

-Linda Green, Postmaster, Virginia, Illinois

-Christine Flucht, Rural Carrier, Wentzville, Missouri

-Israel Fontanez, City Carrier, Salem, Illinois

The Postal Service says it recognizes postal heroic acts from: reuniting lost kids with their parents. They also provide life-saving medical care, extinguishing fires, alerting customers to hazards, assisting at traffic accidents, helping injured customers and contacting authorities to conduct wellness checks on elderly or disabled customers.

