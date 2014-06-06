Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses to sell 2014 ornament

Old Town Cape announced in June that “Gone Girl Downtown” would be the 2014 Christmas orna­ment.

The ornament depicts a scene from the movie "Gone Girl" that includes the Common Pleas Courthouse and The Bar.

Gone Girl was published in 2012 by award-winning writer, Gillian Flynn. It is a suspense thriller about a wife that goes missing in a small river town called North Carthage, Missouri. It became a best-seller and quickly was picked to become a major motion picture.

Cape Girardeau was chosen for much of the filming for the movie with stars such as Ben Affleck, Rosa­mund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry playing some of the main characters. The film crew was here for six weeks while using many places for filming including the Common Pleas Courthouse, the River Walk and The Bar that they made their own. Gone Girl will release in theaters October 3, 2014.

The cost of the ornaments are $30 with a stand and $25 without.



Businesses selling the ornament include: Bob's Shoe Service, C.P. McGinty Jewelers, Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitor's Bureau, Hutson's Fine Furniture, Jayson Jewelers, Knaup Floral, Pastimes Antiques, Philanthropy, Renaissance, Zickfield's Jewelers and Old Town Cape.



Other ornaments available for sale include: Oliver-Leming House, Mississippi Riverboat, The Hutson's Christmas Window, The Schultz School, The Glenn House, The River Campus, Port Cape Girardeau, The Red House, The Marquette Hotel, Old Lorimier School, Old St. Vincent's Church and a Millennium depiction (fire­works over Old Town Cape).



Ornaments that are no longer available for sale include: the Clock and Courthouse, Academic Hall, the Old Mississippi Bridge, the Emerson Bridge and the Southeast Missourian Building.

For more information about the ornaments, call Old Town Cape at 573-334-8085 or visit www.oldtown­cape.org.

