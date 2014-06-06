Red Cross helps nearly 50 in southeast MO

The Southern Missouri Region (SOMO) of the American Red Cross says they helped 45 people during May in New Madrid, and surrounding counties in southeast Missouri.

Red Cross says that 21 children under 18-years-old that was helped. Four others got assistance that was age 60 and older.

There were at least 12 incidents of fires in the 11 counties making up SEMO.

The Red Cross says they opened 16 client cases for those affected.

There is an office in Cape Girardeau with volunteers responding out of each individual county including Wayne, Butler, Perry, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Stoddard, Dunklin, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid and Pemiscot counties.

In its 40-county service area, SOMO helped more than 135 individuals with at least 56 under the age of 18 during May.

According to Red Cross, twelve of those assisted were age 60 and older. There were nearly 50 incidents of fires in 25 counties.

The people affected were provided a place to stay, money for clothes, food and medicine.

