Red Cross helps nearly 50 in southeast MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Red Cross helps nearly 50 in southeast MO

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Southern Missouri Region (SOMO) of the American Red Cross says they helped 45 people during May in New Madrid, and surrounding counties in southeast Missouri.

Red Cross says that 21 children under 18-years-old that was helped. Four others got assistance that was age 60 and older.

There were at least 12 incidents of fires in the 11 counties making up SEMO.

The Red Cross says they opened 16 client cases for those affected.

There is an office in Cape Girardeau with volunteers responding out of each individual county including Wayne, Butler, Perry, Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Stoddard, Dunklin, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid and Pemiscot counties.

In its 40-county service area, SOMO helped more than 135 individuals with at least 56 under the age of 18 during May.

According to Red Cross, twelve of those assisted were age 60 and older. There were nearly 50 incidents of fires in 25 counties.

The people affected were provided a place to stay, money for clothes, food and medicine.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly