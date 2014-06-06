Southern IL bank protected by 'Smith & Wesson' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern IL bank protected by 'Smith & Wesson'

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

May's violent bank robbery in Cairo has bank safety front of mind.

A bank in Marion has additional safety measures in place, and they're not trying to hide it.

A sign on the door of South Porte Bank says "protected by Smith And Wesson."

Since the bank opened in 2011, they've had firearms in the building and employees trained to use them.

The bank president says it's a last resort security measure.

"I hope nobody ever uses one, that's everybody's hopes here," said Travis Clem, bank president. "Just the presence of them will help us deter anybody trying to rob this place; but again if something happens and it's bad and it goes wrong, it at least gives us options and you know I'm like everybody else I want to go home at night safely."

After two bank employees were killed and a third seriously injured last month in a bank robbery in Cairo, Illinois, South Porte Bank reviewed its procedures and made plans to train more employees to handle firearms.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly