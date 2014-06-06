SIU's Cheng named finalist for Northern Arizona University presidency

According to the Arizona Board of Regents, Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng has been named a finalist for the Northern Arizona University presidency.

Dr. Cheng has also served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“Dr. Cheng has a distinguished record of innovative and transformational leadership while consistently demonstrating a deep commitment to academic excellence,” Rick Myers, with search committee said. “She has left a lasting impact with each position she has held and we are extremely fortunate Dr. Cheng has agreed to pursue the presidency at NAU. Her impeccable credentials uniquely posture her to continue NAU’s success, and we are confident in her ability to do so.”

According to the university, a 28-member search committee decided to choose Cheng as the presidential finalist to replace NAU President John Haeger. The search took six months.



Cheng will be in Arizona to address the campus on June 12.

The selection still must be approved by a formal Regents vote.

Former Carbondale mayor Joel Fritzler tendered his resignation in January 2014, and also accepted a position with Northern Arizona University.

