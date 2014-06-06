Semi truck driver avoids female texting in Fulton County

A semi truck driver narrowly avoided a head-on crash in Fulton County Thursday evening.According to the sheriff's department, a semi truck driver was driving on Highway 239 when he met a vehicle driving on his side of the road.Officers say the female driver of the car was texting while driving.The driver of the semi truck swerved to avoid the head-on crash, but lost control of his truck.When it stopped, the entire road was blocked and the truck had to be assisted by a wrecker service.The Fulton County Sheriff's Department urges drivers to not text and drive or do anything that may distract from driving.