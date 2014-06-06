Semi truck driver avoids female texting in Fulton County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semi truck driver avoids female texting in Fulton County

(Source: Fulton County, KY sheriff's office) (Source: Fulton County, KY sheriff's office)
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A semi truck driver narrowly avoided a head-on crash in Fulton County Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's department, a semi truck driver was driving on Highway 239 when he met a vehicle driving on his side of the road.

Officers say the female driver of the car was texting while driving.

The driver of the semi truck swerved to avoid the head-on crash, but lost control of his truck.

When it stopped, the entire road was blocked and the truck had to be assisted by a wrecker service.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Department urges drivers to not text and drive or do anything that may distract from driving.

