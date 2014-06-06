Possible home invasion under investigation in Murray - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Possible home invasion under investigation in Murray

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray Police are investigating a possible home invasion that took place early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 7:20 at 78 Welch Drive.

Three people were inside the home at the time. One received minor injuries. 

Police say all victims refused medical treatment at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Murray Police at 270-753-1621 or Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.

