Teen hit by train in Webster County, KY

Teen hit by train in Webster County, KY

A teen was hit by a train in Webster County, Ky. Thursday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, the teen stepped out in front of the train and was hit near South Spring Street in Sebree just before 10 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows a 17-year-old male was on the train tracks just south of South Spring Street when he was hit by a train traveling north.

The teen was flown to St. Mary’s in Evansville, Indiana and is listed in critical condition. The sheriff's department says he is still in the hospital Friday morning.

No details are available as to why the incident happened, but the investigation is ongoing.

