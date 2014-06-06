1 killed, 1 injured after motorcycle hits car in Graves County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 killed, 1 injured after motorcycle hits car in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - One person has died after a crash June 6 involving a motorcycle and a car in Graves County.

According to Kentucky State Police, Charles Bunton was driving east on KY 58 when he made a left turn onto KY 131.

Bunton reportedly did not see Derek Hopkins who was driving west on KY 58 on his motorcycle.

Police say Hopkins was unable to avoid the crash and hit the passenger side of Bunton's car.

Hopkins was thrown from his motorcycle and was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

According to KSP, Hopkins died June 11 just before 8 p.m. from the injuries he received in the accident.

Bunton was treated at the scene and released. He later went to Jackson Purchase Medical Facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hopkins was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

