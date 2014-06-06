Miners win 400th game in No-Hit fashion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Miners win 400th game in No-Hit fashion

The Southern Illinois Miners defeated Joliet 2-0 Thursday night behind a no-hitter from pitcher Rick Teasley.
The victory marked the Miners 7th straight win and 400th in Franchise history.
