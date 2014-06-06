Cardinals draft Florida State Pitcher 27th overall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals draft Florida State Pitcher 27th overall

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Florida State pitcher Luke Weaver 27th in the first round of the MLB draft on Thursday.
Weaver had an 8-4 record for FSU and 2-point-62 earned run average.
At number 34 overall, St. Louis selected California High School pitcher Jack Flaherty.
