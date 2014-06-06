Driver cited after semi crash on IL Rte. 1 in White Co.

Illinois State Police were on scene of a semi crash on Illinois Route 1, south of White County Road 2400N on Thursday, June 5.

According to police, at about 4:10 p.m., Gerald W. Foster, 60, of Noble, Illinois, was going northbound on Illinois Route 1 in a 1982 Mack Tow Truck while towing a 1984 International Truck, when the towed vehicle separated and overturned on the road.

They say the tow truck is owned by Foster's Garage of Noble, and the towed vehicle is owned by Westar Energy Corporation of Mt. Carmel, Ill.

The International Truck had major damage from the crash.

Illinois Route 1 at the scene of the crash was also damaged. After the removal of the vehicles, Illinois Department of Transportation workers fixed the road.

According to ISP, Foster was cited for failure to secure load and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

