Driver cited after semi crash on IL Rte. 1 in White Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver cited after semi crash on IL Rte. 1 in White Co.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WHITE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police were on scene of a semi crash on Illinois Route 1, south of White County Road 2400N on Thursday, June 5.

According to police, at about 4:10 p.m., Gerald W. Foster, 60, of Noble, Illinois, was going northbound on Illinois Route 1 in a 1982 Mack Tow Truck while towing a 1984 International Truck, when the towed vehicle separated and overturned on the road.

They say the tow truck is owned by Foster's Garage of Noble, and the towed vehicle is owned by Westar Energy Corporation of Mt. Carmel, Ill.

The International Truck had major damage from the crash.

Illinois Route 1 at the scene of the crash was also damaged. After the removal of the vehicles, Illinois Department of Transportation workers fixed the road.

According to ISP, Foster was cited for failure to secure load and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly