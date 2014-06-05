Victim in stable condition after shooting near Cape Girardeau

A slideshow of the aftermath of a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, June 6.

A slideshow of the aftermath of a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, June 6.

A slideshow of the aftermath of a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, June 6.

A slideshow of the aftermath of a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, June 6.

One person was shot and officers are investigating in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday night, June 5.

According to Captain David James with the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, the victim was hit six times in the head, back and legs. He is out of surgery, in serious but stable condition and is expected to recover.

Captain James said the suspects are described as two black men wearing white t-shirts and traveling in a white SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, along with a darker SUV.

He said the weapon they used is believed to be a high-powered, semi automatic rifle. The suspects got out of their vehicles, walked behind the house and began firing through the rear door of the home, he said.



Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan said this was some type of home invasion. Witnesses say two black men went around the back of the home and fired with what appeared to be some type of rifle. They fired into the back of the home.



According to eye witnesses, two vehicles left the scene, a dark-colored SUV and a white or light-colored Ford Explorer.

Sheriff Jordan said a motive was not clear.

Our photographer on scene said he saw numerous agencies at the apartment on Village Lane.

Captain James said the shooting happened at Cape Rock Village in Cape Girardeau County.

Our crew said witnesses told them they heard shots fired and a call for help. When they went over to help, they say they found a man that had been shot.

Sheriff Jordan said the investigation is ongoing and they are trying to get a search warrant to process the crime scene.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.