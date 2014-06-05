15 face charges involving Medicaid home services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Fifteen people are facing federal charges for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid home services program in Illinois by filling out bogus time sheets.

Central District U.S. Attorney Jim Lewis announced the charges Thursday in Springfield. In one of the cases, a 36-year-old Bloomington man allegedly submitted time sheets for at least 300 hours of work done when he actually was incarcerated.

The home services program allows people with disabilities to hire assistants to perform household tasks and help with personal care. Time sheets filed twice a month are submitted for payments.

The charges stem from investigations conducted by members of the Central Illinois Health Care Fraud Task Force.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Hansen.

