People clean up homes after flooding in Graves County

Some people in Graves County and cleaning up and drying out after Wednesday’s storms caused flooding.“The water was up to here,” said Ginger Dees and she pointed to the side of her refrigerator.Dees spent Thursday assessing the water damage in her house after high water rushed in late Wednesday night.“I got out my bedroom window and looked and the whole street was flooded,” said Dees.They’ve ripped out flooring, thrown away water logged mementos, and tossed soggy food.“It came up to here on me outback,” said Dees, and she pointed to her waist.Dees said her landlord has been very helpful in starting the clean up process, but says she doesn’t know where to turn until it all dries out.“I have no place, I can’t I have $30 right now, so where do I go?” said Dees.Just down the street, David Crittendon said emergency crews were out and ready to help.“The water was, it looked like a lake,” said Crittendon.Gladys Mason has a pond of goldfish. Neighbors found those fish in puddles along the road, some still alive.“Other than that we got pretty lucky, it didn’t get in my house,” said Mason.Most of the families were able to return to their homes Thursday morning. 20 people from 9 families stayed at a Red Cross Shelter at a local church after the emergency management director told them to evacuate.The Red Cross said that shelter will be on stand by in case additional rain brings more flooding.