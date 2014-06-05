Cooter wins Class 1 baseball championship - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cooter wins Class 1 baseball championship

O'FALLEN, MO (KFVS) - The Cooter Wildcats won the Class 1 baseball championship on Thursday. 

The Wildcats beat Northeast (Cairo) 1-0. 

This is the first state title for the Cooter baseball team. 

This is also the first state title for first-year head coach Bobby McCullough. 

