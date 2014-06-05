Heartland Cooks - Karen's Chicken Salad Pie

This week's Heartland Cook Karen Elledge of Jackson, MO. CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
This week’s Heartland Cook shares a unique take on Chicken Salad. Karen Elledge of Jackson says her Chicken Salad Pie is always hit. Chock full of chicken, celery, almonds, and water chestnuts – this dish is full of flavor, but not so heavy that it’ll weigh you down. It’s a quick and easy fix for any busy cook, and Karen says it’s also a great way to re-purpose leftover chicken.
Ingredients:
Directions:
- 1 ½ cups diced chicken
- ½ can cream of chicken soup
- ¼ cup real mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon chopped onion
- ½ teaspoon celery salt
- 1 cup chopped celery
- ½ (8 ounce) can water chestnuts
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- ¼ cup chopped almonds
- 1 uncooked pie crust
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix chicken, cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, sour cream, onion, celery salt, celery, water chestnuts, lemon juice, almonds, and ½ cup shredded cheese in a large mixing bowl.
Scoop contents into an uncooked pie shell and smooth out the top.
Bake 30 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle remaining ½ cup of cheese on top. Bake an additional 10 minutes.
Allow pie to cool 10-15 minutes before cutting and serving.
Enjoy!Karen’s Tip: If you double this recipe you can cook both to have one for dinner and one to freeze for later. Just thaw and heat in a low oven until warmed through and serve.
Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.