Heartland Cooks - Karen's Chicken Salad Pie - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cooks - Karen's Chicken Salad Pie

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - This week’s Heartland Cook shares a unique take on Chicken Salad. Karen Elledge of Jackson says her Chicken Salad Pie is always hit. Chock full of chicken, celery, almonds, and water chestnuts – this dish is full of flavor, but not so heavy that it’ll weigh you down. It’s a quick and easy fix for any busy cook, and Karen says it’s also a great way to re-purpose leftover chicken.

Ingredients:
  • 1 ½ cups diced chicken
  • ½ can cream of chicken soup
  • ¼  cup real mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped onion
  • ½ teaspoon celery salt
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • ½ (8 ounce) can water chestnuts
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • ¼ cup chopped almonds
  • 1 uncooked pie crust
Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix chicken, cream of chicken soup, mayonnaise, sour cream, onion, celery salt, celery, water chestnuts, lemon juice, almonds, and ½ cup shredded cheese in a large mixing bowl.

Scoop contents into an uncooked pie shell and smooth out the top.

Bake 30 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle remaining ½ cup of cheese on top. Bake an additional 10 minutes.

Allow pie to cool 10-15 minutes before cutting and serving.

Enjoy!

Karen’s Tip: If you double this recipe you can cook both to have one for dinner and one to freeze for later. Just thaw and heat in a low oven until warmed through and serve.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

