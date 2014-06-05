Street Crimes Task Force making an impact - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Street Crimes Task Force making an impact

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Street Crimes Task Force visits Poplar Bluff

    Street Crimes Task Force visits Poplar Bluff

    Friday, May 30 2014 10:41 PM EDT2014-05-31 02:41:16 GMT
    Friday, May 30 2014 10:41 PM EDT2014-05-31 02:41:16 GMT
    The Street Crimes Task Force is out in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday night, May 30.
    The Street Crimes Task Force is out in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday night, May 30.

  • I-Team Update: Rush brothers plead not guilty to weapons charges

    I-Team Update: Rush brothers plead not guilty to weapons charges

    Tuesday, May 20 2014 4:46 PM EDT2014-05-20 20:46:45 GMT
    Tuesday, May 20 2014 9:07 PM EDT2014-05-21 01:07:19 GMT
    The Butler County brothers indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges last week appeared in U.S. District court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon.
    The Butler County brothers indicted by a federal grand jury on weapons charges last week appeared in U.S. District court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon.

  • I-Team: Gun deal indictments

    I-Team: Gun deal indictments

    Thursday, May 15 2014 5:53 PM EDT2014-05-15 21:53:08 GMT
    Thursday, May 15 2014 5:53 PM EDT2014-05-15 21:53:08 GMT
    One week after the I-Team showed you what appeared to be an illegal deal at a popular southeast Missouri gun show, the Butler County man at one of the tables faces federal charges.
    One week after the I-Team showed you what appeared to be an illegal deal at a popular southeast Missouri gun show, the Butler County man at one of the tables faces federal charges.

  • I-Team report sparks federal investigation into gun show deal

    I-Team report sparks federal investigation into gun show deal

    Tuesday, May 6 2014 1:18 PM EDT2014-05-06 17:18:37 GMT
    Tuesday, May 6 2014 1:18 PM EDT2014-05-06 17:18:37 GMT
    A Butler County man has been in the ATF's cross hairs for years, suspected of selling guns illegally. Now, authorities believe he broke federal law at our region's biggest gun show and we've got the exclusive details.
    A Butler County man has been in the ATF's cross hairs for years, suspected of selling guns illegally. Now, authorities believe he broke federal law at our region's biggest gun show and we've got the exclusive details.

  • I-team: Street Crimes Task Force

    I-team: Street Crimes Task Force

    Thursday, May 1 2014 5:55 PM EDT2014-05-01 21:55:38 GMT
    Thursday, May 1 2014 5:55 PM EDT2014-05-01 21:55:38 GMT
    It looks like it could be another long weekend for lawbreakers in southeast Missouri.
    It looks like it could be another long weekend for lawbreakers in southeast Missouri.

  • I-Team Investigation: New chief, new challenges

    I-Team Investigation: New chief, new challenges

    How do you solve a crime when the victims themselves won't work with police?
    How do you solve a crime when the victims themselves won't work with police?
(KFVS) - It's clear the Street Crimes Task Force made an impact in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Charleston, and Poplar Bluff over the past several weeks.

Many of you took to social media to comment on the highly visible show of force.

This week, I sat back down with some of the leaders behind the effort to find out what worked, what didn't, and what’s next.

"We started our operation off with a search warrant of a major drug dealer," said Poplar Bluff Assistant Chief Jeff Rolland of the Task Force's May 30 effort in his community.

Officers made 24 arrests, 17 on existing warrants, seven new suspects including that suspected dealer, 56-year-old Danny Ray Reed Senior. Reed is charged with possessing heroin and cocaine, along with the unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

With this arrest and now weeks of experience together, Rolland says it's clear the mix of officers has gelled.

"We're seeing relationships with officers build and that builds confidence in the teams," he said. "And those teams are better hunters, if you will, of criminal activity."

On April 25 in Cape Girardeau, no one really knew how effective this show of multi-jurisdictional force might be.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair says immediately, out-of-town officers identified their known offenders on these streets.

"It really lends to the intelligence gathering where an officer can say 'I know this guy and my partner back in wherever, Poplar Bluff has been dealing with him,'" Blair recalled. "Let me get him on the phone."

Officers handed out more than two dozen citations and made 16 arrests that night, including felony drug violations, outstanding warrants, and DWIs.

After riding along that night, I asked about the communication concerns brought up at the beginning that did prove to be an issue each week.

"Anytime you put that number of officers out, that's going to create a communications issue," Sikeston DPS Chief Drew Juden admitted.

Missouri Highway Patrol Lieutenant Sean Moore says having all the officers on one radio channel simply didn't work.

"And this last operation we had with Poplar Bluff, the teams were separated into two different talk groups to be able to make that communication easier and more effective and efficient," he said.

On May 2, the task force worked both Sikeston and Charleston with an emphasis on Sikeston.

Officers made 44 vehicle stops, wrote 22 tickets, and broke up a crowd of more than 100 gathered on the city's west side.

They arrested nine people, including 36-year-old Isaac Patterson who was wanted on a drug warrant. Patterson tried to run but didn't get far.

Chief Juden says it's clear, removing their boundaries of enforcement is making an impact.

"Well, I think by what we've been doing, we've obviously made them look for somewhere else to hide," Juden said.

On the 17, Charleston became the focus.

Along with more than three dozen stops and two dozen tickets, task force members made three felony arrests including Anthony Horton.

Police say Horton broke into a Charleston home earlier that same day, threatening several adults and a small child with a handgun.

As the task force heads into the summer, Juden says one of the greatest challenges will be to make sure they think outside the box and come up with new ways to attack the crime problems unique to each community.

"We have to become very unpredictable in our efforts because if we become predictable, we'll be defeated," Juden said.

The task force plans to continue its two-pronged approach, executing search warrants and making warrant arrests, along with targeting criminal activity in specific neighborhoods.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Coliseum at Jacksonville State damaged during storm

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:10:50 GMT
    Source: WBRC VideoSource: WBRC Video

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

    Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.

Powered by Frankly