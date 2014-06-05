Former Southeast student wins Emmy Award for work on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Southeast Missouri State University alumna Starlyn Schwartz has won an Emmy Award for her work as associate producer and editor on ESPN’s show “College GameDay.”

According to Southeast Missouri State, the Pensacola native edited its breakdown tapes, which are video in which the analyst reviews play.

Her job was to insert rings, arrows, text, lights and effects to help the analyst get his or her point across.

“I love editing. I love telling a story using video, music, graphics and text," said Schwartz. "The process of creating something that gives an emotion to the audience is always my goal. I also love sports."

According to the university, she’ll receive her statue in the fall.

Schwartz has also won three Visionary Awards, an award given by ESPN to its employees.

She is preparing to move to Charlotte, North Carolina to work as lead editor of SEC Network, an ESPN-affiliate.

